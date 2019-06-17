Sevilla and Valencia in for AC Milan winger

Both Sevilla and Valencia are interested in bringing AC Milan man Samu Castillejo back to Spain this summer.

The winger joined the Rossoneri from Villarreal in 2018 for €25 million and the Italian side will look to make a profit on a player that has played 40 times for them.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sevilla are continuing to monitor Castillejo having lost out to Milan last summer, and also claims that Valencia are in the running.

Castillejo has a contract with Milan until 2023, so it will likely take a high offer to secure his services.