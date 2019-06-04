Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio renewal agreed

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has agreed a renewal to stay on with the club according to the Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito.

Inzaghi had been linked with moves away from the capital side, with Juventus said to be interested at one stage, though rumours have died down with speculation rife that they are on the cusp of installing Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea as their new boss.

In an interview with Radio Rai, Lotito confirmed an agreement has been reached to extend Inzaghi’s stay at the club.

“We’ve renewed Inzaghi’s contract,” he told the Italian station. “It’s a renewal that, despite what was said by the press, was expected.”

“Now let’s start all together to reach the goals that, for three years, have been within reach but were never reached.”

Inzaghi took charge of Lazio in 2016 and has finished in fifth position twice before finishing in seventh place this season.

He did, however, win the Coppa Italia, defeating Atalanta by two goals to nil, and previously came runners up to Juventus in the same competition in 2017.