Skriniar: Inter and Conte can win a title together

While on international duty with his native Slovakia, Inter defender Milan Skriniar revealed his delight with Antonio Conte becoming the new Nerazzurri coach and he believes that they can silverware under the former Juventus and Chelsea tactician.

Although the 24-year-old centre-back has not had the opportunity to meet his new club coach, he is confident that a coach with the record and pedigree of Conte can get the Biscione back to winning ways.

“I haven’t met him yet. With the arrival of a new coach, new challenges and expectations will also arrive,” Skriniar said. “He and Inter are at the level to win a title.”

Skriniar also lamented Inter finishing fourth in Serie A for the second season in a row under former coach Luciano Spalletti and cited a poor run of form for their inability to finish higher in the table.

“We finished in fourth place and that’s fine but we could have done better,” he said. “Like last year, we had a period of crisis and we lost points.”