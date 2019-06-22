Stuttgart defender set for AC Milan switch

Stuttgart centre-back Ozan Kabak looks poised to join AC Milan this summer after rapid negotiations with the German side for the Turk’s signature.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a startling beginning to his career having made his professional debut for Galatasaray just over a year ago before moving to Stuttgart in January.

Having impressed during his brief time in Germany the defender could well be on the move again with Sky Sport Italia claiming the Rossoneri have all but secured the services of Kabak.

Milan had been on the hunt for defensive cover with experienced figures in Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate departing the Stadio San Siro this month.

Kabak had drawn many potential suitors from across Europe – as well as Bayern Munich in Germany – with a relatively low release clause of €15 million which Milan are thought to have triggered.

Revised terms have since been sent to Kabak regarding his salary with the Italian giants hoping to have convinced the player.