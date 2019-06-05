The BIG Forza Italian Football Serie A 2018/19 Season Review

Join Dov Schiavone, Vieri Capretta, Alasdair Mackenzie and a surprise addition for a look back at the 2018/19 Serie A season.

The guys have personally attended 100s of matches over the last nine months, from Coppa Italia to Serie A, and Europa League to Champions League, so are perfectly placed to give their thoughts on a campaign which promised so much, but ultimately failed to deliver.

