Three promising Atalanta starlets to watch in the 2019/20 UEFA Youth League

Atalanta qualifying for the Champions League is a significant achievement for the senior squad but this has granted the Primavera side the opportunity to play in the 2019/20 Youth League.

For many years La Dea’s youth system has earned praise for its ability to nurture a plethora of quality footballers and the current Primavera squad consists of a few more promising graduates from the Orobici’s training ground at Zingonia.

Here are three Atalanta starlets that followers of the Youth League should keep an eye on.

Roberto Piccoli

The 18-year-old is a centre-forward that finished as Atalanta’s leading goalscorer, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist in 21 Primavera 1 matches for La Dea in 2018/19.

Senior coach Gian Piero Gasperini has rewarded Piccoli with a couple of appearances in Serie A as well, coming off the bench twice near the latter stages of the season.

Alessandro Cortinovis

An attacking midfielder who has been praised for his technique and invention, Cortinovis has scored one goal in 13 Primavera 1 games but he did score 13 goals in 22 Under-17 league games in 2017/18.

The 18-year-old has already represented Italy from the U15 to the U18 team and he has scored five goals in 44 youth internationals.

Amad Traore

Originally from the Ivory Coast, the 16-year-old is the brother of Empoli midfielder Hamed Traore and the right-winger also has a bright future ahead of him.

Traore scored eight goals and provided five assists in 11 Under-17 B league games, which earned him a promotion to the Primavera side were he scored four times and assisted in six others in 23 Primavera 1 matches.