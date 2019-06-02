Serie A 2018/19: The Top 10 Youngsters

With the 2018/19 Serie A season coming to a close, Forza Italian Football is looking at some of the best young talent Calcio has to offer.

All the candidates featured were 21 years old or younger when the season commenced, and although some excellent starlets that have emerged, other promising youngsters improved on their form from previous years.

Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Youngsters for 2018/19.