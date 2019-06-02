Serie A 2018/19: The Top 10 Youngsters

With the 2018/19 Serie A season coming to a close, Forza Italian Football is looking at some of the best young talent Calcio has to offer.
All the candidates featured were 21 years old or younger when the season commenced, and although some excellent starlets that have emerged, other promising youngsters improved on their form from previous years.
Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Youngsters for 2018/19.
Alban Lafont – Fiorentina
After arriving from Ligue 1 club Toulouse in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €7 million plus bonuses, the young Frenchman has displayed nerves and erratic play at times, but he has also shown that he has a bright future ahead of him.
Lafont has quick reflexes but his most outstanding attribute is the confidence he has with the ball at his feet. It has caught him undone at times but those mistakes have not allowed him to go into a shell and he backs his ability to distribute the ball by foot.
Although Fiorentina have another young goalkeeper in Bartlomej Dragowski on their books, the Viola are happy with the Frenchman and could sell the Pole despite his heroics at Empoli.