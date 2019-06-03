Serie A 2018/19: The Top 10 Matches

While many bemoan Serie A as a boring league, the 2018/19 campaign did throw up a fair few memorable matches, for a variety of different reasons.
Although the title race was practically non-existent throughout the campaign, there were still some outstanding matches played around the Italian peninsula, and these clashes had their share of sublime skill, breathtaking drama, and mind-boggling controversy.
Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Serie A Matches for 2018/19.
Lazio 2-2 Sampdoria (Round 15)
Round 15 of the 2018/19 season featured its share of incredible comebacks. Cagliari drew 2-2 with Roma, Sassuolo and Fiorentina finished 3-3, and Lazio v Sampdoria also had its share of cards and late drama.
Fabio Quagliarella scored after 21 minutes and the Blucerchiati took that lead into the half-time break. Aquile defender Francesco Acerbi equalised in the 79th minute after a corner and then Samp were reduced to 10 men two minutes into stoppage time after Bartosz Bereszynski received his second yellow card for the game.
Ciro Immobile put Lazio 2-1 up five minutes into injury time after Joachim Andersen was adjudged to have handballed in the box but then Riccardo Saponara equalised for Il Doria with an outrageous karate kick goal in the 99th minute.