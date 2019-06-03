Serie A 2018/19: The Top 10 Matches

While many bemoan Serie A as a boring league, the 2018/19 campaign did throw up a fair few memorable matches, for a variety of different reasons.

Although the title race was practically non-existent throughout the campaign, there were still some outstanding matches played around the Italian peninsula, and these clashes had their share of sublime skill, breathtaking drama, and mind-boggling controversy.

Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Serie A Matches for 2018/19.