Tottenham defender Trippier pours cold water on potential Serie A move

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has dampened Napoli’s hopes of signing the player in the summer, as he stated he wants to remain in England.

There has been plenty of rumours that the Partenopei were keen to bring the England International to Serie A, with his wife Charlottle also said to be looking for schools in Napoli for their child.

Tuttosport have also suggested Juventus could also make a move, should Joao Cancelo switch to Manchester City.

“There is some [speculation about my future],” Tripper told reporters after the Champions League final on Saturday night.

“I don’t know [if I’ll be at Tottenham next year]. I’ll go home now and spend time with my family, and just recover from a long difficult season.

“Everyone has a decision to make [on their future] no matter what player you are.

“Obviously this club [Tottenham] have been very good to me over the last few years, but I’ll enjoy my summer, come back in pre-season and then that’s when I’ll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation about me not being here. So obviously we will see what happens in pre-season.”

When asked directly if he wanted to stay at Spurs, the full-back was aloof in his response.

“Of course I want to stay in England,” Tripper went on. “But what can you do, and most importantly we will see what the club want.

“I give everything for this club, training sessions, games, so we will see what happens in pre-season.”