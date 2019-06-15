Totti to leave Roma

Francesco Totti’s lifelong attachment to Roma could be set to end with the Roman icon close to leaving the club.

Since hanging up his boots, Totti has continued to work upstairs at the club but now his connection to his boyhood team could be into its final days.

Sky Sport Italia have reported that, although James Pallotta has offered him a new role as technical director, the former No.10 could walk away from the club on Monday.

Totti has a press conference scheduled for Monday, which won’t take place at Trigoria, in which he will explain his point of view on club matters.

Fellow Roman and close friend Daniele De Rossi was told towards the end of the 2018/19 season that his contract at the Stadio Olimpico would not be renewed, in a decision that left most close to the Giallorossi bewildered.

Totti debuted for Roma in March 1993, eventually retiring at the club in 2017.