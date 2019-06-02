Trabzonspor midfielder makes AC Milan shortlist

AC Milan are weighing up the possibility of making an offer for Trabzonspor youngster Abdulkadir Omur ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old fits the profile of the young signings the Rossoneri are hoping to make this summer under the new direction of Ivan Gazidis.

Having followed the Turkish international for some time Tuttomercatoweb understands Milan will look to tempt Omur to the Stadio San Siro with a timely offer.

Trabzonspor value Omur highly and will look to negotiate a deal of no less than €15 million, with Milan determined to lower the figure.

Omur made 32 appearances in all competitions scoring five goals and registering ten assists as his side finished fourth in the Superlig standings.

His arrival could coincide with the departure of compatriot Hakan Calhanoglu who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The two clubs have done business in the past with Kevin Constant and Jose Sosa joining the Turkish club in recent years.