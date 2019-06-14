Under-20 World Cup star primed for AC Milan first team

AC Milan youngster Matteo Gabbia is in line to join the first team having impressed during the 2019 Under-20 World Cup tournament.

The 19-year-old featured prominently for the Italian U-20 side in defence, succumbing to the Ukrainians in disappointing fashion at the semi-final stage.

Having caught the eye with his defensive displays Tuttosport understands Gabbia will join the Milan first team this season including their pre-season preparations.

Gabbia spent last season on loan at Serie C side Lucchese where he made 30 appearances including in their victorious playout fixture to avoid relegation.

Milan are expected to bid farewell to Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata this summer leaving them short of cover in the defensive areas.

The same publication understands Daniel Maldini and Leroy Abanda could also feature for the first team for the upcoming campaign.

Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo is expected to be appointed as Milan boss and will evaluate the players at his disposal.