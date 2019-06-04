Veretout edging closer to Napoli

Napoli are close to agreeing a deal for Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout with a fee and a contract said to have been agreed.

Veretout joined La Viola in 2017 from Premier League side Aston Villa and has gone on to become a key cog in their midfield.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have agreed a €20 million fee for the Frenchman who is expected to sign a five-year contract worth up to €1.8 million a year.

Veretout had a decent campaign this season, in spite of Fiorentina’s poor form since the New Year, in which he registered five goals and three assists.

Napoli, who finished runners up to Juventus this season, are looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new campaign and Ancelotti looks as if he wants to get business done swiftly.