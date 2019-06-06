What next for Mario: Which Serie A clubs could move for Balotelli?

Back finding the net on a regular basis for Marseille and seemingly in the thoughts of Italian national team coach Roberto Mancini, former AC Milan and Inter striker Mario Balotelli will be out of contract this summer and attracting plenty of suitors.

However, with the European Championships in 12 months time fast approaching, could the colourful frontman be ready for a return to the peninsula after three seasons plying his trade in Ligue 1.

We assess the potential Serie A candidates:

Atalanta

With La Dea likely to cash in on the free-scoring Duvan Zapata this summer, there could be a hole to fill at the sharp end of their attack.

Champions League confirmed, Atalanta will need to increase quality not just squad depth, and is something the 2010 winner clearly has. Is it worth the difficulties that sometimes come with it though?

Brescia

Like Atalanta, La Leonessa need to reinforce their squad, but for an entirely different reason, as they look to secure top-flight survival on their return to Serie A for the first time since 2011.

After spending most of his childhood in Bagnolo Mella, a province of Brescia, Balotelli still speaks with a strong regional accent and the heartstrings call the Italian home to help their quest to stay up.

Inter

Despite recent reassurances, Mauro Icardi could yet depart leave the Nerazzurri after an impressive six seasons and 123 goals in all competitions that will be hard to replace.

However, a lack of goals is always notable when with the club but unavailable, so strengthen their attacking options will also be on the minds of the Inter decision makers regardless of where the Argentine starts next season.

A return to the club Balotelli served between 2007 and 2010 as a youngster could work in theory, but would he be willing to play second fiddle to Icardi should he stay?

Fiorentina

After languishing just below mid-table for the majority of the 2018-19 season and even coming close to relegation in a period of transition, there have been worse ideas than signing a 28-year-old international striker to build a team around.

Spending two seasons at Nice in France to reignite a career that was fading into mediocrity highlighted that Balotelli will consider a project, if there is trust placed in his abilities.

Lazio

Despite capturing the Coppa Italia, the Biancocelesti have had a difficult Serie A campaign with their form often mirroring the inconsistent Ciro Immobile.

As well as Felipe Caicedo does in replacing the Italian, Balotelli is an upgrade in quality and may even prove the foil to Immobile’s hard-running style should they strike up a successful partnership for club and country.

Napoli

Not an obvious fit for the ex-Manchester City striker and the Partenopei appear well stocked in attacking options, but owner Aurelio De Laurentiis loves a bargain and could be tempted to make an offer.

However, Balotelli has rarely received a warm reception at the Stadio San Paolo as a travelling player and struggle to oust Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens as the Azzurri’s central striker.

Roma

It has been a difficult season for striker Edin Dzeko in the capital and the Bosnian may be considering one last big money move.

Former Manchester City teammate certainly has the talent and physical attributes to fill the Giallorossi attackers boots next season, but after a huge transfer window that brought mixed results last term, will Roma take a risk on the Italian.

Sassuolo

The Neroverdi were rumoured to be chasing the former AC Milan striker during the January transfer window and are expected to be preparing an offer to bring the Italian home this summer.

One of the more entertaining and attacking sides in Serie A, Sassuolo could provide plenty of goalscoring opportunities for Balotelli to shine and an environment a little less high-profile and burdensome.