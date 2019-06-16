Will Maurizio Sarri take Juventus onto the next level?

After winning Serie A for five consecutive years, Massimiliano Allegri waved goodbye to Juventus at the end of the season, with Champions League failure the main justification.

Juventus were eliminated by Ajax in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, which was ultimately a massive disappointment for the club, whose main aim was to win European football’s premier club competition. Criticism of Allegri’s defensive, pragmatic style was also widespread.

With Sarri, Juve now have a coach with a philosophy, a coach that wants an attractive brand of attacking football displayed by his teams, and a coach that won his first trophy – the Europa League – in May.

The question is, can he take Juventus to the next level and win the Champions League?