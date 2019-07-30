AC Milan and Flamengo agree terms for Duarte transfer

An agreement has been reached by AC Milan and Flamengo for the transfer of central defender Leo Duarte.

The Rossoneri will pay €11 million for his services, and he has already said goodbye to his teammates in Brazil.

Duarte is expected in Italy on Tuesday, where he will undergo his medical and after which he’ll become available to Marco Giampaolo.

The 23-year-old has been in the Flamengo first team for three years now and is set to follow in Lucas Paqueta’s footsteps by moving to the Stadio San Siro to become the sixth most expensive Brazilian in Milan’s history.

“He’ll do well in Europe, for sure,” Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus confidently said.