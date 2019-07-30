AC Milan close in on Lille forward

AC Milan are close to signing Lille striker Rafael Leao as a replacement for Wolverhampton Wanderers-bound Patrick Cutrone, according to reports.

The Rossoneri wasted no time in making a move for a new striker with Leao expected to fly in tomorrow for a medical.

As reported by Calciomercato, Milan have made a bid in the region of €30 million and are hoping to secure the 20-year-old’s signature as soon as possible.

Leao joined Lille last summer on a free transfer after he, along with many others, terminated his contract with Sporting Clube following an incident where fans attacked playing staff and coaches during a training session.

In his one and only season with the club, Leao scored eight goals and registered two assists in 24 league appearances.