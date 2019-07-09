AC Milan complete Krunic signing

Rade Krunic has officially completed his move from Empoli to AC Milan for a reported fee of €8 million plus bonuses.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is already training with the Rossoneri, but his move to the club was announced on Monday.

Krunic put pen to paper on a five-year contract, with Milan reportedly paying €8m plus bonuses for the former Empoli standout.

“AC Milan (the “Club”) has today announced the acquisition of Rade Krunic from Empoli FC,” read a statement on the Rossoneri website. “The Bosnian midfielder has signed a five year contract with the Club.

“Born in Foca on October 7, 1993, Krunic started his professional career in 2012 with his hometown team, Sutjeska Foca, recording 15 appearances and scoring 3 goals.

“In 2013, Rade moved to Serbia, signing for Donji Srem, before joining Borac Cacak in 2014. The midfielder signed for Empoli FC during the 2015-2016 season, and here recorded 119 appearances, and scored 12 goals across four seasons (three in Serie A and one in Serie B).

“Rade has also earned 10 international caps with the Bosnian National team, scoring 1 goal. AC Milan today welcomes Kruni? to the Rossoneri Family.”