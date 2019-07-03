AC Milan continue push for Fiorentina standout

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout remains a top transfer target for AC Milan, with the Rossoneri reportedly willing to offer one of five players in order to land his services.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer for La Viola in what was a disappointing campaign for the Tuscan side, and his performances have alerted several of Italy’s biggest sides.

Sportitalia reports Fiorentina and Milan directors met on Tuesday, where talks over a potential deal for Veretout were front and centre.

It’s believed the Rossoneri offered cash plus one of Ivan Strinic, Diego Laxalt, Lucas Biglia, Fabio Borini and Patrick Cutrone.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Fiorentina have asked for Cutrone, with the Rossoneri stating they will only let him go for €25 million.

With no agreement in place, that leaves the door open for both Napoli and Roma to continue their pursuit of the player as well.

Napoli are keen to land him in a deal that would include Marko Rog, while Roma remain interested given Nicolo Barella is steadfast in his desire to join Inter over the Giallorossi.