AC Milan flop ready for fresh start under Giampaolo

AC Milan striker Andre Silva has insisted that he is confident of making an impact in Serie A for the club following the arrival of new coach Marco Giampaolo.

The Portugal international endured an underwhelming maiden year in Italian football following his arrival from Porto in 2017, and was sent out to Sevilla on loan last season.

Back at the Stadio San Siro ahead of the new campaign, Silva hinted that he was looking to impress new Rossoneri coach Giampaolo and force his way into the ex-Sampdoria tactician’s reckoning with some good pre-season performances.

“I’m feeling very good,” Silva told Milan TV after the Diavolo’s first fitness session at the club’s training complex on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to come back to Milanello and see my teammates again. I’m looking forward to meeting the coach and discussing his ideas.

“I know Giampaolo because I have faced his sides many times in the league, I know his style of play and can’t wait to make myself available to him.”

Silva registered nine league goals during his loan spell with Sevilla, having only struck twice for Milan during his debut season. The 23-year-old has netted 16 goals in 33 appearances for the Portuguese national team and represented the Selecao at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.