AC Milan line up second signing from Empoli

AC Milan have all but confirmed the double signing of Empoli pair Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer after rapid talks concluded a deal for the Algerian on Thursday.

The Rossoneri had tied down the Bosnian international for the upcoming season with the player undergoing his medical in Milan ahead of the move.

Now the club have moved swiftly to wrap up a deal for teammate Bennacer with Sportmediaset claiming a transfer had been agreed in principle with Empoli.

While the exact numbers involved is an area of conjecture the combined amount for both Krunic and Bennacer is not likely to exceed €25 million.

Bennacer acted as a vocal point for the Tuscan side in midfield and has since gone on to impress for his country during the African Cup of Nations.

Milan are hopeful their new transfer policy of lesser known commodities pays dividends as they look to consolidate the club’s finances.