AC Milan propose player exchange with Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is the subject of enquiry for AC Milan who are prepared to part with Andre Silva in exchange for the player’s services.

The Rossoneri striker spent last season on loan at Sevilla where a strong start to the campaign ultimately ended in sourly with rumours of allegedly feigning injury.

With the immediate future of Silva up in the air Sportmediaset understands Milan have sought to exploit the interest of Wolves by requesting Ruben Neves as part of the deal.

Milan are reportedly willing to offer €15 million in addition to the permanent transfer of Silva with the Premier League side valuing their creative midfielder at €45m.

Both players are represented by agent Jorge Mendes who will look to guarantee the Milan striker game time and further the career of Wolves’ star man.

Patrick Cutrone is thought to have been removed from the transfer market by Milan making the sale of Silva all the more likely.