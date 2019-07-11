AC Milan propose player swap with Torino

Torino have received an elaborate proposal from AC Milan which would see three Rossoneri players join the Granata in exchange for Daniele Baselli and Kevin Bonifazi.

Milan are keen on reinforcing both in central defence and the midfield and with Bonifazi fresh from a solid season at SPAL and Baselli a long-term target of Milan, the club are trying to make their moves.

Tuttosport understand that Torino have been proposed the services of Milan trio Diego Laxalt, Fabio Borini and Samu Castillejo in exchange for Baselli and Bonifazi.

Laxalt is seen as an ideal solution for coach Walter Mazzarri to strengthen the wing-back position with the Granata expected to compete on a number of different fronts.

Borini would likely find greater first team opportunities in Turin while Castillejo may struggle to find a place for himself under new boss Marco Giampaolo.

The two sides have had dealings together as recently as last year with the finalisation of the transfer of M’Baye Niang.