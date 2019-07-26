AC Milan ready to sacrifice Suso to land Roma defender

AC Milan have prioritised strengthening their defence in the transfer market, leading them to considering a move for Roma centre-back Federico Fazio.

The Rossoneri had been looking to seal a move for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, but have been unable to strike a deal and are refusing to pay anything more than €40 million for the Argentine.

This stalemate has led to Rossoneri director Paolo Maldini focusing on bolstering other areas of the squad, most notably the defence, and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma’s towering defender Fazio could be targeted.

With the Giallorossi keen on snapping up Spanish winger Suso, Milan will look to ensure that any deal includes a part-exchange for Fazio before authorising any sale.

Roma are currently in the market for a centre-back of their own and have been working on a deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld, leaving Milan hopeful of landing Argentina international Fazio.

Alternatively, the Diavolo will target Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Mathijs De Ligt and Merih Demirel this summer.