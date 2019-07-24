AC Milan striker still not interested in Wolverhampton move

Although Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an improved bid to land Patrick Cutrone, the AC Milan striker still isn’t keen on the move.

The Rossoneri have made it clear they are open to selling the 21-year-old for the right price, which is reportedly €30 million.

Wolves previously made an offer that was turned down by Milan, and Sky Sport Italia reports they have submitted an improved bid of €18m plus bonuses.

That falls short of the Rossoneri’s demands, meaning the bid will be rejected, and also does little to change the fact that Cutrone has no intention of joining Wolves.

The Italian has made it clear that he would prefer to remain in Italy should he leave, which he does not want to, and that it would be for a bigger club than Wolves.

Milan will now have to raise funds for their proposed move for Angel Correa from other sales, as they were dealt a blow on Tuesday when Andre Silva’s €30m to Monaco fell through at the last minute.