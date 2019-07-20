AC Milan striker unconvinced by Wolverhampton move

Despite interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, it appears AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone isn’t convinced of a move to England.

The Rossoneri are interested in landing Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish giants have slapped a €55 million price tag on the Argentine.

In order to finance the deal Milan have opened talks with Monaco over the sale of Andre Silva, with Cutrone attracting interest from Wolves.

While Silva’s move to France is progressing, talks over the Italian’s move have stalled due to his reluctance to leave Italy.

It’s believed Cutrone would prefer to stay at Milan, and if he were forced to leave, he wants to stay in Serie A.

Last season the Italian netted just three goals in 34 Serie A appearances for Milan, seven less than the previous campaign.

Since making his debut in the 2016/17 season, Cutrone has netted 27 goals in 90 appearances in all competitions.