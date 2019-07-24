AC Milan striker’s move to Monaco falls through

Andre Silva’s proposed move from AC Milan to Monaco for €30 million has fallen through at the last minute.

The striker, who signed from Porto in 2017, has suffered an underwhelming stint in Milan since his arrival and spent all of last season on loan at Spanish side Sevilla.

As a result Silva was set to leave Italy and join Monaco, but MilanNews.it reports the deal is completely off.

Silva had left Milan’s preseason training camp and flew in for a medical, with only minor details needed to wrap up a €30m move.

Whole some reports suggest the Portuguese striker failed his medical, it’s believed a disagreement on personal terms between Silva and Monaco is the reason for the scrapped deal.

Milan signed the then promising young forward on a five-year deal for €38 million two years ago, but he failed to make an impact and was shipped out on loan in his second season at the club.

Silva did manage to score 11 times in 30 appearances for Sevilla last season, however they opted against exercising their option to keep him.