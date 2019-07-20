AC Milan to complete signing of Empoli star next week

Ismael Bennacer’s move from Empoli to AC Milan is expected to be completed at the start of next week.

The Rossoneri presented Rade Krunic at a press conference on Friday, and the Bosnian will soon be joined by his former Azzurri teammate at the San Siro.

Tuttomercatoweb reports the transfer is expected to be completed at the start of next week, with Bennacer landing and undergoing his medical fresh off of an African Cup of Nations victory with Algeria.

The midfielder was named Player of the Tournament for his performances, and no doubt his recent play has raised his profile substantially.

A move to Milan isn’t at risk despite interest from other parties, with Calciomercato.com reporting the Rossoneri will pay €16 million plus an additional €2m in bonuses for his services.

Bennacer is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth €1.5m a season.

Last season Bennacer made 37 appearances for Empoli as the Tuscan side were relegated from Serie A.