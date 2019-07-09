Ancelotti limits training of unwanted Napoli players

While the majority of the Napoli squad endured a training session lasting one hour and 20 minutes on Sunday under Coach Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Inglese and Lorenzo Tonelli were limited to gym exercises as they are both placed on the transfer market.

The Partenopei have their pre-season training in Dimaro, which is situated in the province of Trento in northern Italy, but the former Parma striker and Sampdoria defender did not participate with the remainder of the squad.

Acccording to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been tasked with trying to sell the two players and Inglese in particular has a couple of suitors.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Atalanta and Fiorentina but Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to sell him for no less than €30 million.

Ancelotti had sent the majority of the squad into a warm-up session before working constantly on possession and player movements.