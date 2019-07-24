Aston Villa chase Juventus goalkeeper

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is in talks over a move to Aston Villa according to reports.

The Italian was expected to join Benfica last week in a deal worth €15 million, but a deal fell through due to a failed medical.

Perin underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder in April, and tests revealed that he will require another four months to recover.

As a result a deal with Benfica was called off, but Sky Sport Italia reports Aston Villa are in talks to land the talented Italian.

It’s believed Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici hasn’t changed his demands of €15m for the goalkeeper, and he is expected to fly to London in the coming hours to discuss the structure of the deal.

Reports suggest Aston Villa are prepared to offer €3m a season plus bonuses to Perin, who is also being tracked by Porto and Monaco.

Perin made just nine Serie A appearances for Juventus last season.