Atalanta and Fiorentina battle for Barcelona outcast

Former Inter midfielder Rafinha could be set for a return to Serie A as Atalanta and Fiorentina look to bring him in from Barcelona.

The Brazilian spent half a season on loan with Inter from January 2018 but the Nerazzurri struggled to finalise a permanent transfer, leaving him to languish at parent club Barcelona last term, where he was limited to just eight appearances.

However, his unhappy spell at the Catalan club could soon be brought to a close, with Barcelona-based news outlet Sport reporting that the 26-year-old is on the radar of Fiorentina. Meanwhile, Atalanta are also looking to recruit him to bolster their squad ahead of a maiden Champions League campaign.

Having come through Barcelona’s youth academy, Rafinha has fallen out of favour at the Nou Camp and the Spanish champions are keen to cash in on him.

The Italian duo face stiff competition from Spain though, as Valencia have also shown an interest in the midfielder and are thought to be readying an approach to secure him. Rafinha could follow in the footsteps of father Mazinho, who represented Fiorentina in 1991/92 and Valencia from 1994-1996.

Rafinha made 17 appearances for Inter and scored twice to help the Biscione secure Champions League qualification.