Atalanta renew loan for Chelsea midfielder

Atalanta have landed midfielder Mario Pasalic on loan from Premier League side Chelsea following his successful spell at La Dea last season.

The 24-year-old Croatian heads out on loan for the sixth time in six seasons having not yet made a senior competitive appearance for his parent club.

Atalanta announced they had reached an agreement with Chelsea via the club’s website which states Pasalic has signed a deal that runs until June 30, 2020 with La Dea holding the option to make the move permanent should they wish to do so.

Since Pasalic signed for Chelsea in 2014 he has had loan spells at Elche, Monaco, Milan, Spartak Moscow and Atalanta, respectively.

Last season Pasalic played a key part in Atalanta’s push for Champions League featuring 38 times for the club in all competitions.