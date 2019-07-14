Atalanta return to Sevilla for Champions League reinforcements

Having already signed Luis Muriel this summer, Atalanta have returned to knock on Sevilla’s door with hopes of taking Sergi Gomez to Italy.

The defender is thought to be available since Sergio Reguilon’s arrival at the Estadio Sanchez-Pizjuan, and with wing-back being an important position in Gian Piero Gasperini’s system, he wants more depth ahead of the Champions League campaign.

Gomez, while a centre back, has also proven himself capable of playing at full-back, but could also provide cover should Gianluca Mancini depart from Bergamo this summer.

Atalanta and Sevilla have formed a good relationship and Monchi has spoken about his desire to move players on from the club, giving La Dea hope of landing Sergi Gomez.