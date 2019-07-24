Atletico Madrid forward nearing AC Milan switch

AC Milan are on the verge of bringing in Argentina striker Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid after reportedly agreeing a fee with the Spanish side.

Milan have been on the hunt for a striker this summer, and while Andre Silva reported move to French side Monaco is off, it appears they are still set to land the 24-year-old forward.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the initial fee is expected to be in the region of €40 million which will rise to €50m with certain bonuses. It is reported it could even rise to €57m with other, more complex, bonuses.

It is believed Milan’s new coach, Marco Giampaolo, is keen on the forward as he would be able to fit into his preferred 4-3-1-2 system.

Correa joined Atletico Madrid from Argentinian side San Lorenzo in 2014 and has gone on to make well over 100 appearances for the club.

Last season he played in 36 La Liga games, 16 of which from the subs bench, scoring three goals and registering two assists.