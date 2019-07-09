Bayern Munich still keen on landing Roma ace

Roma winger Cengiz Under remains a target for German powerhouse Bayern Munich, who are still on the hunt for a winger following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Under has enjoyed two impressive seasons at the Giallorossi since his move from Turkey, and his performance have resulted in ample interest from the European elite since he rose to prominence.

According to German publication Kicker, Bayern are still keeping tabs on the Turkish winger although their main targets remain Leroy Sane and Ousmane Dembele of Manchester City and Barcelona, respectively.

The German champions’ pursuit of Sane has stuttered after Man City slapped a massive price tag on the winger believed to be breaking the €100 million mark.

In relation to Dembele, this may prove to be an easier option given Barcelona are said to be looking to raise some funds with the arrival of Antoine Griezmann imminent and rumours circulating of an outlandish bid to bring Neymar back to the club.