Benfica starlet the subject of AC Milan enquiry

AC Milan have made an informal enquiry into the availability of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes as the club explores their different options on the transfer market.

The Eagles have long been recognised as a hotbed for developing talents in Europe often guided by the input of former Fiorentina and Milan midfielder Rui Costa.

Hoping to be aided in their pursuit by the Milan legend CalcioNews24 understands Gedson Fernandes is a target for the Italian giants who have tested the waters.

While the two sides have yet to begin any form of negotiations the request for information suggests the Rossoneri are far from finished with their transfer dealings.

Fernandes would reportedly be joining Empoli duo Rade Krunic and Ismael Benaccer in moving to the Stadio San Siro this summer should a deal be struck.

The 20-year-old Portuguese international has made close to 50 appearances for Benfica since making his debut at the beginning of last season.