Boateng expected to join Fiorentina

After spending six months on loan at Spanish giants Barcelona, Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has rejected a return to Germany and he is expected to join Fiorentina for personal reasons.

The 32-year-old German-Ghanaian footballer was contemplating a move back to former club Eintracht Frankfurt but he intends to fix his marriage with Italian Melissa Satta and has opted to stay in Italy.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Sassuolo want €3 million for Boateng, who has agreed financial terms with Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade and he has been offered a two-year contract with an option for a third. An official announcement is expected to be made in a matter of days.

Boateng scored five goals and provided one assist in 15 competitive matches for the Neroverdi before moving to Barcelona in January, where he played just four competitive games and was not involved in any goals.