Boca Juniors sign former Roma captain De Rossi

Daniele De Rossi has completed a free transfer to Argentinian club Boca Juniors following the expiry of his contract with Roma.

The former Italy international had spent his entire career with the Giallorossi after graduating from their youth academy, but departed the Stadio Olimpico this summer after the club opted against an extension to his deal.

¡Ya está en La Boca! pic.twitter.com/h2G3PPrRBi — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) 25 July 2019

Despite interest from Fiorentina and Sampdoria in Serie A, De Rossi has instead sought to fulfil a long-term ambition of representing Boca and the Copa Libertadores finalists took to Twitter to display their new star as he completed a medical and took a tour of the club’s La Bombonera stadium.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 36-year-old has penned a one-year contract, but has the option of departing in December 2019 or March 2020 via two get-out clauses.

De Rossi will be announced to the media in a press conference on Monday, alongside president Daniel Angelici and former Roma teammate and current Boca sporting director Nicolas Burdisso.

The midfielder has already undertaken a light training session with the Buenos Aires club and could be in line to make his debut in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday, as Boca welcome Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash.