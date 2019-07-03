Buffon set for Juventus medical

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is edging closer to a shock return to his former club with a medical reportedly scheduled at the J-Medical centre for Thursday.

Buffon left the Bianconeri for PSG last summer, bringing an end to a 17-year spell at the club, but it now looks as if he is on the verge of returning after a one-year hiatus.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Buffon will undergo his medical on Thursday and will return to the Old Lady after rejecting advances from other European giants, including Barcelona.

In his solitary season with the Parisian side, he made 20 appearances on his way to helping the club secure the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions.

Though PSG won yet another league title, Buffon was heavily criticised for his performance against Manchester United in the Champions League in which his mistake allowed the Premier League side to come from behind to win on aggregate and eventually advance.