Crystal Palace and Aston Villa chase AC Milan forward

AC Milan are keen to offload Fabio Borini this summer, with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa both interested in his services.

The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons at the San Siro, but it appears new coach Marco Giampaolo has made it clear he doesn’t feature in his plans for the new campaign.

With interest in Italy non-existent due to Borini’s salary of €2.5 million per season, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Crystal Palace are the club most interested in securing his services.

Aston Villa have also made their interest known, but it’s believed the Eagles are the favourites to land the Italian.

Borini is no stranger to playing in the Premier League as he has featured for the likes of Chelsea, Swansea City, Liverpool and Sunderland.

In two seasons with Milan, the Italian has netted just eight goals in 72 appearances in all competitions.