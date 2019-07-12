De Ligt one step closer to Juventus move

Juventus are reportedly close to landing Matthijs de Ligt for a fee of €70 million according to reports out of the Netherlands.

The defender has not travelled with Ajax to Austria for pre-season training, lending reports that a move to the Bianconeri is nearing a conclusion.

De Telegraaf reports Juventus have finally reached an agreement with the Dutch giants on a fee of €70m without bonuses.

Ajax have remained steadfast in their demands, asking for €75m for De Ligt, while Juventus’ recent offer was said to be for €67m.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that while the Bianconeri are denying an agreement has been reached, a deal is close with an announcement expected to come by Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Last season De Ligt helped Ajax to a domestic double and a place in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 3-2 aggregate victory over Juventus in the quarter-finals.