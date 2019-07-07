De Ligt phones Sarri while considering Juventus’ offer

Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt has phoned Maurizio Sarri to discuss his plans for the 2019/20 season before making a decision on his future.

The Ajax defender has a number of options on his plate, but appears to be leaning more towards Turin than Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the youngster took the initiative to call the Juventus coach in order to find out where he would fit into the system.

It’s understood that Sarri was impressed by the defender’s actions, though nothing has been verified by either the coach or De Ligt themselves.

Usually it’s a coach who initiates a conversation with a player his club are pursuing, but De Ligt is clearly keen to make a decision and find somewhere that he will fit in.