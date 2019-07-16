De Ligt touches down in Turin to complete Juventus move

Juventus are set to add Matthijs de Ligt to their ranks as the Ajax defender has landed in Turin in order to finalise his move.

Both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain had been, at different times, frontrunners to land the Dutchman, but it’s the Old Lady who have won the race and are set to add him to Maurizio Sarri’s squad for 2019/20.

Touch down! The young Dutchman has flown into Turin ???????????? ??????https://t.co/ME3UCrEmJC pic.twitter.com/Q8j7jBxbLy — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2019

It’s thought that Juve will spend €75 million on him, while they have agreed to pay him €12m per season.

“Hello Bianconeri,” he said in a video posted on Juventus’ official Twitter page.

“This is Matthijs. I’m really happy to be here.”

De Ligt will join Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot as La Vecchia Signora’s signings this summer as they look to mount a more serious challenge in Europe next season.