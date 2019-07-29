De Rossi: Every footballer should do what I’m doing

Daniele De Rossi has been officially unveiled as a Boca Juniors press conference following his arrival from Roma.

?The Roman, who will wear the No.16 shirt again in Buenos Aires, had already been presented at La Bombonera on Sunday but his formal presentation took place on Monday, as he spoke to the press while accompanied by president Daniel Angelici.

“It’s been said that my family was afraid to come here, but that’s a lie,” he said.

“We’re happy to be here and we’ve proven it.

“I have to find out how I can improve. I think football here has grown a lot and I want to give something to my teammates.

“I’m not here to score goals like [Diego] Maradona in Mexico. I’m here to be a footballer and I’m sure that when I’m in shape I’ll give good things to Boca.”

De Rossi has left one hectic city in Rome for another in Buenos Aires, just when a number of people expected him to go somewhere calm to wind down his career.

“I lived in a crazy environment for 20 years, it’s what Rome is like,” he explained.

“I could have chosen a place to relax, but I chose this.

“This choice will enrich me, I’ll grow as a person and my family will improve.”

The Italian has been praised by purists for his decision to join Boca, and he has urged others to do the same.

“I won’t call my teammates to come here because that’s not my job,” he added.

“But every player should do what I’m doing. If you like football, passion and beautiful stadiums, you have to come here.”

Evidently moved by his welcoming, De Rossi promised to do his all to return the faith of the fans on the pitch.

“Boca fans are incredible,” he said.

“At six in the morning they came to welcome me and I can’t thank them in any way other than doing my job well.

“Now we’ll meet, introduce ourselves and celebrate my arrival, but I’m a footballer and I have to show what I can do on the pitch.”