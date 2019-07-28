De Rossi teams up with a familiar foe at Boca Juniors

Carlos Tevez and Daniele De Rossi could say they know each other well and now, after facing off as opponents eight times, they’ll both wear the Boca Juniors shirt.

Their eight duels came between 2004 and 2015 and Tevez wore the Argentina, Manchester United and Juventus shirts in those meetings, while De Rossi only ever wore Italy and Roma’s.

The first time

The 2004 Olympic Games gave them their first game against one another and it was Tevez who came out on top with a 3-0 thrashing in the semi-finals as De Rossi’s Azzurri suffered.

Champions League 2007/08

Unusually, Tevez and De Rossi went head to head three times in that season’s Champions League. They faced off twice in the group stages and then again in the quarter-finals, where Tevez played and scored.

Serie A

The forward spent two successful seasons with Juventus in Italy and came out on top of Roma on three occasions, losing just once in the Copa Italia, giving him the advantage in their eight games as rivals.