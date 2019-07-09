Dortmund set to move for Juventus forward

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is being courted by Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, with the Bianconeri willing to entertain offers for the Croatian in the region of €15 million.

It has been widely reported that Juve are looking to offload a few of the old guard to make way for new arrivals this summer and Mandzukic is one of the players who is likely to be sacrificed.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dortmund are at the head of the queue to sign the 33-year-old and the former Bayern player would be interested in joining them.

Mandzukic joined Juventus back in 2015 and has gone on to play an integral role in their domestic successes since. He also scored the only goal in their 4-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Cardiff in 2017.

Last season Mandzukic made just 23 starts in the Serie A but managed to bag nine goals and six assists for the club.