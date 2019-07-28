Dybala’s demands complicate Manchester United and Juventus’ Lukaku deal

The summer transfer window is entering its most hectic spell as Europe’s top clubs try to get their deals over the line before the new season gets underway.

One of those deals still in its early stages involves Juventus, Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, United have asked for €83.5 million for Lukaku, while the Old Lady claim the Argentine’s fee would be similar, so reaching an agreement wouldn’t be an issue for the two clubs.

Furthermore, the Italian champions will have reached an agreement, in principle, with the Belgian.

But the obstacle is Dybala. The Argentine won’t leave Italy for anything under €9 million net per season.

?United are left to think things through and they’ll make a decision in the coming days.