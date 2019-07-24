Elmas completes Napoli switch

Napoli have signed 19-year-old midfielder Elif Elmas from Turkish side Fenerbahce following confirmation from the Super Lig side earlier on Tuesday.

The Partenopei managed to stave off interest from Premier League sides Tottenham and Leicester City in order to secure a deal for the player.

Confirmation of the deal seeped out when Fenerbahce released a statement wishing him all the best for the future and Tuttomercatoweb have since posted a picture on their site of Elmas in a Napoli training top.

It is believed the North Macedonia player has signed for a fee in the region of €16 million with a further €1.5m to be added in bonuses.

Elmas predominantly featured in the central midfield last season, though he is capable of playing out on the left-hand side.

He began his career in his native country before making the move to Turkey in 2017, and last year made 29 league appearances for Fenerbahce scoring four goals in the process.