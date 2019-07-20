Everton and Arsenal tracking Juventus starlet

Juventus could sell Moise Kean this summer, with Everton and Arsenal both in the mix to land the Italian international.

The Bianconeri have brought in the likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this summer, but they are now keen to sell given the overabundance of players in the first team.

Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain have both been told they are no longer needed, but with no offers coming in for either player, Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus are now considering selling Kean.

It’s believed Everton have already made a €30 million bid for the Italian, and while the offer was turned down, the Bianconeri could reopen talks should a buy-back clause be included in the deal.

Arsenal are also in the mix to land the talented striker, while Barcelona’s approach was quickly turned down by the player’s entourage.

It’s believed the Blaugarana looked into buying Kean and then loaning him out to Sevilla, but that proposal was quickly shot down.