Fenerbahce midfielder set for Napoli switch

Napoli are set to land Fenerbahce starlet Eljif Elmas in a deal expected to be worth €15 million plus bonuses.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a host of European sides this summer, with the likes of Inter and Atletico Madrid all keeping tabs on the North Macedonia international.

It appears Napoli have won the race to secure Elmas’ signature according to Sport Mediaset, with the Italian outlet claiming he will join the Azzurri in a deal worth €15m plus bonuses.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up by Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, with medicals scheduled immediately after.

Elmas’ signing will fill the void left by the departure of Amadou Diawara, who joined Roma in the deal that saw Napoli sign Kostas Manolas.

Last season Elmas netted four goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce as they finished sixth in the Super Lig.